Johnny Deep tried to sing 'Rainy Night in Soho' at Shane McGowan's wedding but he was stopped

Singer Shane MacGowan and long-term partner Victora Mary Clarke tied the knot yesterday in Copenhagen.

The couple, who have been together for "exactly" 32 years, were engaged for 11 years.

Clarke shared pictures from the big day on Instagram, one of which showed her alongside her new husband MacGowan in his wheelchair with none other than Johnny Depp beside him.

Depp, who has long been friends with MacGowan, served as the wedding guitarist.

She wore a vibrant red gown for the day and a floral headband.

From Denmark, Clarke spoke to Ryan Tubridy on his Radio One show this morning and gave listeners a little insight to the day.

Despite being a little hoarse, the journalist told Ryan that she couldn't have imagined the day to be any more beautiful.

'I'm really surprised that people are so interested'.

Even the moment when Johnny Deep attempted to sing, ‘Rainy Night in Soho’ but Shane stopped him.

He said stop, I don't want to hear it.... but then he did Astral Weeks which was absolutely gorgeous

Instead of a speech, the newlywed explain that she couldn't really talk - that she sounded better this morning than yesterday so she did a dance instead.

“Was Shane romantic yesterday?” Ryan asked her.

She laughed saying 'no not really, he was his usual self, he hasn't changed at all'.

Listen to the full interview here: