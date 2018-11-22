Joe Sugg blames teary Strictly appearance on his costume’s tight collar

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg has blamed his teary appearance during last week’s show on his costume, joking that its tight collar had caused him to shed a tear.

The social media star, 27, earned a score of 38 dancing the quickstep with his professional partner Dianne Buswell while his 96-year-old grandmother, Phyllis, watched from the audience.

Following overwhelmingly positive comments from the judges, Sugg, dressed in white tie and tails, joined co-host Claudia Winkleman to find out how he had been scored, before suddenly becoming teary-eyed.

Awww what an emotional night for @joe_sugg! Three 10s and dancing in front of his Nana at #Blackpool #Strictly pic.twitter.com/QxzrmCm1IJ— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 17, 2018

Speaking on BBC 2’s Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, he said: “It was the costume, it was quite tight around the neck. It was squeezing me a bit.”

Pressed by host Zoe Ball, the YouTube star admitted a concerned comment by Winkleman had been the final straw.

He continued: “It was when we had just come off, and all the hard work we had put in and what Dianne had done to get me to that level, especially with all my family in the audience. It’s a big old mixture.

“It’s when Claudia says: ‘Are you alright?’ As soon as someone says that when you are on the edge, it sends you right over. It’s Claudia’s fault.” Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell danced the quickstep on last weekend’s Blackpool Special (Guy Levy/PA)

Sugg also said his grandmother, who herself had danced at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom as a young woman, had been extremely pleased with his routine.

He added: She said it was brilliant. She was clapping the whole way through.

“My favourite part is when you can see her on the actual show, trying to read out Tess’s autocue. You can see her mouthing the words.”

