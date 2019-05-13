Jeremy Kyle Show suspended after death of guest

TV viewers were left in shock this morning as the Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended by ITV after the death of a participant.

This morning's episode didn't air, instead ITV showed Dickinson's Real Deal.

“Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends," a statement on ITV's website stated.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show,” it concluded.

It is unclear when, or even if, the show will return.