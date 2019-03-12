Jenny Greene to leave 2FM after 12 years and Jennifer Zamparelli gets solo show

RTÉ 2FM has confirmed that Jenny Greene will leave the station after 12 years.
The DJ and presenter indicated that she had been offered an evening show, but declined the move for professional and personal reasons.
"It is with a heavy heart, that I have decided to say farewell to 2FM," Jenny said.
"Having started off in the evening time and progressing on to a very successful day time show, going back to the evenings on 2FM just doesn't feel like the right decision for me both professionally and personally."
She paid tribute to her co-host Nicky Byrne, who she described as her "rock".
As previously confirmed, Nicky is leaving 2FM and returning to Westlife.
Jenny will perform as part of the previously scheduled RTÉ Concert Orchestra gigs this summer.
"Nicky and Jenny have been a massive part of 2FM over the past 5 years and have been an important part of changing the 2FM brand to what it is today and I would like to thank them both for delivering five years of great radio," said head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy.
"I wish Nicky the best as he returns to a worldwide tour with Westlife and Jenny the best in her future endeavours."
View this post on Instagram
Hey All, As of today I’m very sad to say I’ll be stepping away from Radio for a little while to embark on and see through the Westlife Twenty year anniversary tour. Amazingly that will have been over 5 years On Air with 2FM with the wonderful Jenny Greene. I will miss everybody at 2FM terribly especially Jenny with her Radio wisdom nerves of steel and a cracking sense of humor. I don’t remember a day I didn’t laugh out loud as we nattered our way through the mornings! I also really couldn’t have wished for a better Captain to have learned under, she taught me so much through the years and was inspirational in me picking up a Radio PPI award for Best Newcomer in 2014. Jenny is, as Tina Turner once said, “Simply The Best” I am sad to see her leave 2FM and I can only wish her love and happiness and the absolute best in all her future endeavors. 2019 is going to be a hugely fun but extremely busy year for me with our Westlife tour and a brand new album due later in the year as well. I would like to say to our incredibly loyal listeners, I will miss you all dearly. My mid mornings will never be the same and have changed dramatically over the last five years and I hope yours have too! We’ve had laughs n tears, snow n storms and wins and losses, But we lived to tell the tale. Thank you for the memories. I wish 2FM, all its shows and presenters continued success and will listen on with great interest as the station continues on its journey. To all the Producers BCOs & researchers I have worked with over the five years - Thank you. Special mention to the late Alan Mcquillian who patiently taught me how to run the desk back in 2014. Rest easy Al. To Jim Jennings and Dan Healy, Thank you for the amazing opportunity, one I cherished everyday during my time on air. So that’s it .. I’ve had an absolute Blast! “Good day Ireland, Wherever you are“ X Nicky Byrne.
"I will miss everybody at 2FM terribly, especially Jenny with her radio wisdom nerves of steel and a cracking sense of humor," Nicky said. "I don’t remember a day I didn’t laugh out loud as we nattered our way through the mornings!
"I am sad to see her leave 2FM and I can only wish her love and happiness and the absolute best in all her future endeavors."
Meanwhile, Jennifer Zamparelli is to host her own radio programme as part of the new schedule line up.
The programme will air mid-morning on weekdays at 10am to 1pm on RTÉ 2FM. The new show begins on June 10.
"I’m delighted to have this opportunity and even though I’ll miss my pals on Breakfast Republic I will still be popping in to distract them and sabotage their show on a daily basis," said Jennifer.
"I may not be on the breakfast show anymore but the deal is I still have to get them coffee every morning.
"Thrilled for the opportunity, thrilled to do something different and thrilled to be getting up slightly later then stupid o clock every morning."
Jennifer joined Breakfast Republic with her co-presenters, Bernard O’Shea and Keith Walsh, in 2014 and was announced as the brand-new presenter of the third series of Dancing with the Stars along with Nicky Byrne in 2018.
"Jen Zamparelli has been an integral part of the 2FM changing schedule and is now ready to spread her own wings and move into her own space," said Dan Healy.
Jennifer is known for featuring on the satirical 'Republic of Telly' show. She also wrote and co-starred in RTÉ’s comedy hit show 'Bridget & Eamon' with her Breakfast Republic co-presenter, Bernard O’Shea.