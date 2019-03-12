Jenny Greene to leave 2FM after 12 years and Jennifer Zamparelli gets solo show

RTÉ 2FM has confirmed that Jenny Greene will leave the station after 12 years.

The DJ and presenter indicated that she had been offered an evening show, but declined the move for professional and personal reasons.

"It is with a heavy heart, that I have decided to say farewell to 2FM," Jenny said.

Jenny Greene

"Having started off in the evening time and progressing on to a very successful day time show, going back to the evenings on 2FM just doesn't feel like the right decision for me both professionally and personally."

She paid tribute to her co-host Nicky Byrne, who she described as her "rock".

When Dan Healy pitched the idea of working alongside Nicky Byrne in 2014, never in a million years did I imagine that such a risky pairing would be so successful or that I would find a friend who supports be both on and off the air. He really is my rock.

As previously confirmed, Nicky is leaving 2FM and returning to Westlife.

Jenny will perform as part of the previously scheduled RTÉ Concert Orchestra gigs this summer.

"Nicky and Jenny have been a massive part of 2FM over the past 5 years and have been an important part of changing the 2FM brand to what it is today and I would like to thank them both for delivering five years of great radio," said head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy.

"I wish Nicky the best as he returns to a worldwide tour with Westlife and Jenny the best in her future endeavours."

"I will miss everybody at 2FM terribly, especially Jenny with her radio wisdom nerves of steel and a cracking sense of humor," Nicky said. "I don’t remember a day I didn’t laugh out loud as we nattered our way through the mornings!

"I am sad to see her leave 2FM and I can only wish her love and happiness and the absolute best in all her future endeavors."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Zamparelli is to host her own radio programme as part of the new schedule line up.

The programme will air mid-morning on weekdays at 10am to 1pm on RTÉ 2FM. The new show begins on June 10.

"I’m delighted to have this opportunity and even though I’ll miss my pals on Breakfast Republic I will still be popping in to distract them and sabotage their show on a daily basis," said Jennifer.

Jennifer Zamparelli

"I may not be on the breakfast show anymore but the deal is I still have to get them coffee every morning.

"Thrilled for the opportunity, thrilled to do something different and thrilled to be getting up slightly later then stupid o clock every morning."

Jennifer joined Breakfast Republic with her co-presenters, Bernard O’Shea and Keith Walsh, in 2014 and was announced as the brand-new presenter of the third series of Dancing with the Stars along with Nicky Byrne in 2018.

"Jen Zamparelli has been an integral part of the 2FM changing schedule and is now ready to spread her own wings and move into her own space," said Dan Healy.

I believe Jen will appeal to young audiences as she has that instant likeability and humour. Our audiences have reacted in an overwhelming positive way towards her.

Jennifer is known for featuring on the satirical 'Republic of Telly' show. She also wrote and co-starred in RTÉ’s comedy hit show 'Bridget & Eamon' with her Breakfast Republic co-presenter, Bernard O’Shea.