Jayda McCann: As tributes pour in John Connors reveals he was making a film of her cancer battle

By Anna O'Donoghue
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Actor John Connors has revealed he was making a documentary of Jayda McCann’s life, with friend Tiernan Williams, as news emerged of her passing.

Jayda was diagnosed with stage four PEcoma in March 2018 and sadly lost her battle yesterday.

As part of his tribute to McCann, Connors said: “Myself and my friend @tiernanwill1 have been documenting Jade and her family's story the past 18 months. This documentary film is for her and is a part of her very important legacy”

“She had talent to burn and unlimited potential for life,” he went on to say.

“She was an incredible singer, songwriter and she was so articulate and charismatic too. She could of made it big in a number of careers. She was a warrior in every sense of the word and fought hard to the end”

Just three weeks after her diagnosis, her father Anthony was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a battle he is continuing to fight.

On September 25, the influencer broke the news to her followers that his cancer had spread to his liver, lungs and central spine.

"Prognosis wise, this means that Dad is now in the same boat as me... meaning that he is now officially terminal," she said.

View this post on Instagram

💗Important Daddy update💗 I know it’s only Wednesday but holy moly it has been a HELL of a week🤮😩 Unfortunately, Dad was hospitalized via ambulance yesterday because of pain and not being able to breathe. A lot of you might not know this but Dad’s cancer, although it is still prostate cancer, has now spread to his liver, lungs and central spine😪 Prognosis wise, this means that Dad is now in the same boat as me... meaning that he is now officially terminal😩 This means that like me, they can treat the disease and hopefully hold it under control for the rest of his days but will not be able to cure it. Without treatment or if the treatment doesn’t work, the doctors are saying that Dad’s looking at less than a year😓 But we’ve got a good few tricks up our sleeves and once again, WE WILL NOT GIVE UP- there are a few treatment options available🙌🏽 At the moment, Bren & I are on the way in to see him for a pizza party🎉🍕😂 So, he is in much better form and I’m sure I’ll be able to cheer him up🤣☺️ We’re hoping that he will be let out by the end of the week but of course, we won’t happy until Dad is completely comfortable as can be. HE STARTS HIS NEW CHEMO TOMORROW! This is with the aim to get things under control both growth and pain so fingers crossed and prayers said PLEASE! 😭💕 He’s a little bit nervous but he’s okay & of course we are all behind him 100%🥰 COME ON DAD... let’s do this☺️♥️ #jaydamccann #daddy #fuckcancer #cancerwarriors

A post shared by 𝑱𝒂𝒚𝒅𝒂 (@jaydamccannx) on

Friends, family, and followers have also been taking to their various social media platforms over the past 24hours to pay tribute to young influencer Jayda McCann.

“Inspirational”, “inspiring” and an “ACTUAL influencer” are some of the words that described the 24-year-old in multiple posts.

View this post on Instagram

I woke up this morning to the news that my dear good friend Jade McCann has passed away in the early hours of the morning. Jade had talent to burn and unlimited potential for life. She was an incredible singer, song writer and she was so articulate and charismatic too. She could of made it big in a number of careers. She was a warrior in every sense of the word and fought hard to the end. Myself and my friend @tiernanwill1 have been documenting Jade and her family's story the past 18 months. This documentary film is for her and is a part of her very important legacy. My thoughts and prayers go out to Jade's mother, father, brother, boyfriend and the rest of her loved ones who are missing her today. I'll never forget you Jade and the great times we had. My performance tonight onstage is for you x Rest in peace my friend. XXX

A post shared by John Connors Actor (@johnconnors704) on

View this post on Instagram

There’s some friendships you don’t often get to have, one of those being ours. Jade, you were strong in moments you thought you were weak, you rocked every single part of this disease and you made it your own. The conversations we’ve had go on for miles, the smiles and laughter we’ve had, the cries we’ve had together. They will forever be in my heart! When we filmed your documentary, we connected and built a friendship that feels truly unbreakable! I remember we laid down and had a glass of wine and talked about how we wanted to live life and how we didn’t care about what anyone thought or what they’d think! You were such a bold person and a leader! You faced every bad appointment with a strong and positive attitude. I know you thought at times you were weak or negative, but I always thought the absolute opposite! If anything you told cancer how it is and you bloody fought. Cancer did lose in this because you never lost that inner strength and it’s what I’ll cherish and remember and hold in the amazing legacy of Jade McCann ❤️ I am so lucky to have known you. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a “See you soon, friend” 🔐💫

A post shared by Shauntelle T ♡ (@shauntellex) on

The Greystones native’s family confirmed her death by sharing a statement, which read:

Just want to update you all on Jade’s situation; Jade passed away peacefully in her sleep this morning at 5:10am

“We will put up a post in the near future with more details regarding her passing but for now her family would appreciate privacy until everything is in order.”

“Thank you all for your support and continued kindness”

Details of her funeral arrangements can be found on RIP.ie

