Jayda McCann: As tributes pour in John Connors reveals he was making a film of her cancer battle

Actor John Connors has revealed he was making a documentary of Jayda McCann’s life, with friend Tiernan Williams, as news emerged of her passing.

Jayda was diagnosed with stage four PEcoma in March 2018 and sadly lost her battle yesterday.

As part of his tribute to McCann, Connors said: “Myself and my friend @tiernanwill1 have been documenting Jade and her family's story the past 18 months. This documentary film is for her and is a part of her very important legacy”

“She had talent to burn and unlimited potential for life,” he went on to say.

“She was an incredible singer, songwriter and she was so articulate and charismatic too. She could of made it big in a number of careers. She was a warrior in every sense of the word and fought hard to the end”

Just three weeks after her diagnosis, her father Anthony was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a battle he is continuing to fight.

On September 25, the influencer broke the news to her followers that his cancer had spread to his liver, lungs and central spine.

"Prognosis wise, this means that Dad is now in the same boat as me... meaning that he is now officially terminal," she said.

Friends, family, and followers have also been taking to their various social media platforms over the past 24hours to pay tribute to young influencer Jayda McCann.

“Inspirational”, “inspiring” and an “ACTUAL influencer” are some of the words that described the 24-year-old in multiple posts.

My heart is broken for Jade/Jayda McCann. She tried everything and was relentlessly positive, an absolute warrior. Cancer is pure evil. We worked together in the Martello years ago and I’m glad the events scene brought us back in touch recently. Strength to her to her family.❤️ — Fionnuala Moran (@FionnualaMoran) October 24, 2019

Jayda McCann was an ACTUAL “Influencer” she influenced and encouraged people to live their lives to the fullest even when hers was coming to an end..such an incredible person who made and enormous impact on so many people..a gorgeous girl who’s life was cut far too short 😔— Carrie (@carriefennessy) October 24, 2019

The Greystones native’s family confirmed her death by sharing a statement, which read:

Just want to update you all on Jade’s situation; Jade passed away peacefully in her sleep this morning at 5:10am

“We will put up a post in the near future with more details regarding her passing but for now her family would appreciate privacy until everything is in order.”

“Thank you all for your support and continued kindness”

Details of her funeral arrangements can be found on RIP.ie