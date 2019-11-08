James Blunt reveals secret behind sounding like ‘a very talented girl’

James Blunt has revealed the secret behind his famed falsetto voice.

The chart-topping singer has recently released his new album, Once Upon A Mind.

Blunt said the key to his distinctive top notes on the record is Marmite.

Speaking to Chris Evans on the Virgin Radio breakfast show, he said: “I take a teaspoonful of Marmite … direct to the throat.

“Vitamin B12. Applied direct to the throat. Right now I can sing like an angel.

“Actually, if I’m honest, like a girl, but a very talented girl.”

The singer also said he has performed the same vocal warm-ups every day for the past 15 years.