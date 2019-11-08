News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

James Blunt reveals secret behind sounding like ‘a very talented girl’

By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 11:12 AM

James Blunt has revealed the secret behind his famed falsetto voice.

The chart-topping singer has recently released his new album, Once Upon A Mind.

Blunt said the key to his distinctive top notes on the record is Marmite.

Speaking to Chris Evans on the Virgin Radio breakfast show, he said: “I take a teaspoonful of Marmite … direct to the throat.

View this post on Instagram

Devil on my shoulder...

A post shared by James Blunt (@jamesblunt) on

“Vitamin B12. Applied direct to the throat. Right now I can sing like an angel.

“Actually, if I’m honest, like a girl, but a very talented girl.”

The singer also said he has performed the same vocal warm-ups every day for the past 15 years.

More on this topic

The Script announces Irish tour dates for next summerThe Script announces Irish tour dates for next summer

Hip-hop duo Mango x Mathman the voice of a jilted generationHip-hop duo Mango x Mathman the voice of a jilted generation

REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expectREVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

Tom Russell: Flecked in the type of grit that you can only pick up in US heartlandTom Russell: Flecked in the type of grit that you can only pick up in US heartland

Chris EvanfalsettoJames BluntMarmiteTOPIC: Music

More in this Section

The Script announces Irish tour dates for next summerThe Script announces Irish tour dates for next summer

Olivia Colman: Why I don’t remember Oscar nightOlivia Colman: Why I don’t remember Oscar night

Singer Pete Doherty detained in Paris amid drug sale claimsSinger Pete Doherty detained in Paris amid drug sale claims

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry reunite for a selfieCourteney Cox and Matthew Perry reunite for a selfie


Lifestyle

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away… as the educational children’s show turns 50, Donal O’Keeffe learns how to get to Sesame Street.Everything’s still A-OK down on ‘Sesame Street’ as show turns 50

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »