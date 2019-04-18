It's a Good Friday line-up for the Late Late

Start your long weekend off with a night on the couch and maybe some chocolate.

This week's Late Late Show is choc-full of entertainment.

Star of Line of Duty - one of the most applauded shows of the last decade - Adrian Dunbar will be on to talk about the success of the series.

He will also be looking back on his career to date and reflecting on growing up in the North.

While former Kerry footballer Pat Spillane will be on to discuss the issues facing rural Ireland.

Two years on from the launch of an action plan to positively develop rural Ireland, Spillane is asking whether enough is being done to save rural Ireland.

Editor-in-chief of US Glamour magazine Samantha Barry and TV presenter Laura Whitmore will chat about working in the media industry.

The two friends will chat with Ryan about everything from their beginnings in Ballincollig and Bray and why it is so important that women support each other.

Hurler Dessie Fitzgerald will talk about how a tumultuous year led him to hit rock bottom.

He will discuss how he lost two brothers and suffered a spinal cord injury during a hurling semi-final and why he is committed to moving forward and embracing every moment.

There will be music from Dublin singer Gavin James as well as Cork band True Tides.