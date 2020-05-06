News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Is that you Adele? Singer shows off new figure in birthday Instagram post

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 11:10 AM

Adele has shocked fans everywhere with her latest Instagram post, showing off her new figure.

Taking to social media earlier this morning, she thanked fans for the birthday wishes after she turned 32 yesterday.

Looking unrecognisable, the singer beamed with happiness as she posed inside a giant floral hoop, which supposedly was part of her at-home lockdown celebration.

Her followers quickly took to the comment section of the post to gasp over her transformation

“My mouth is wide open. i am so amazed,” said one fan.

Fellow celeb, Chrissy Teigen added: "I mean, are you kidding me."

She also took the opportunity to share her hopes that her fans are "staying safe and sane" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer gave thanks to first responders and essential workers in the post as she wrote:

I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!

"You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x"


