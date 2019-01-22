Irish-produced film The Favourite receives 10 Oscar nominations

This year's Oscar nominations have been revealed and the Irish did well!
Irish co-production, The Favourite received ten nominations - including one for Dublin cinematographer Robbie Ryan.
Congratulations to the Cinematography nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/RJp1M3Zgu2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
The film, which was co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures, has tied with Mexican drama Roma with the most nominations, including Best Picture.
Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon is celebrating for its nomination in the Best Animated Short Category with Late Afternoon, while Irish filmmaker Vincent Lambe is among the nominees for Best Live Action Short for his controversial film Detainment, which is based on the transcripts from the James Bulger case.
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon (Irish short)
One Small Step
Weekends
Detainment (Irish short)
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Cold War
The Favourite (Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan)
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born