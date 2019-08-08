Irish folk singer Danny Doyle dies aged 79

Folk singer Danny Doyle has died at the age of 79.

The Dublin born singer's hits included A Daisy A Day and Whiskey On A Sunday.

He famously knocked ABBA off the number one spot in the Irish charts in 1978 with The Rare Auld Times.

The Irish Rovers have tweeted: "We lost one of the greats in the Irish folk music world."

They described Doyle as "a true troubadour" saying he had "a beautiful voice" and was "a gentleman and a gentle man"

Fans on social media paid tribute to the singer last night with people hailing his voice as one of the best in folk music.

