Irish folk singer Danny Doyle dies aged 79

Danny Doyle
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:03 AM

Folk singer Danny Doyle has died at the age of 79.

The Dublin born singer's hits included A Daisy A Day and Whiskey On A Sunday.

He famously knocked ABBA off the number one spot in the Irish charts in 1978 with The Rare Auld Times.

The Irish Rovers have tweeted: "We lost one of the greats in the Irish folk music world."

They described Doyle as "a true troubadour" saying he had "a beautiful voice" and was "a gentleman and a gentle man"

Fans on social media paid tribute to the singer last night with people hailing his voice as one of the best in folk music.

