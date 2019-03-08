Ireland's Eurovision contestant has been revealed and you may recognise her

Sarah McTernan. Photo: Lili Forberg/RTÉ .

RTÉ have chosen Sarah McTernan to represent Ireland at the Eurovision.

The 24-year-old singer from Scariff, Co Clare, came third in The Voice of Ireland in 2015.

She will sing a song called '22' at the second Eurovision Semi Final in Tel Aviv on May 16.

So here we go 🎉I’m delighted to announce that I will be representing Ireland in The @eurovision this year, You can catch the song ‘22’ on its first airplay on Ryan Tubridy's radio show at 9am, I will be interviewed by the lovely Jenny Greene on 2FM at 12:30pm and Ray Darcy at 3 pic.twitter.com/uLty2KNCqc— Sarah McTernan (@Sarah_McTernan) March 8, 2019

The tune was written by Janieck, Marcia Sondeijker and Roulsen.

Ms McTernan told RTÉ that her family was "super excited" and that being selected to represent Ireland is "like an early birthday present".

"My 25th birthday is next Monday and if you'd told me last year that I'd be chosen to represent my country at Eurovision, performing the song for the first time on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday, and then flying to Tel Aviv on my birthday to record a postcard, I would have told you - you were crazy!" she told the broadcaster.

She will perform the song for the first time on a special Eurovision-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Sunday.