'In a business full of shady people, you're a class act': Michael Bublé sings Happy Birthday to stunned Marty Whelan

Marty Whelan has said he was "speechless at such kindness" when Michael Bublé took a break in his concert last night to sing Happy Birthday to the TV stalwart.

Marty told Twitter: "I’m rarely speechless but this kindness from Michael Bublé blew me away."

A packed 3Arena joined the Canadian star in a stadium-wide rendition of the song to mark Marty's 63rd birthday.

The two men shared a warm hug afterwards, cheered on by the crowd.

Marty had interviewed Bublé earlier in the day on Lyric FM, and obviously made a great impression.

Bublé told him: "You are one of my favourite human beings in the world. In a business full of shady people you are a class act. You are a beautiful man. A very sweet man."