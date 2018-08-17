'I’m nearly sure it’s mine!' Bernard O’Shea announces his wife is expecting

Congratulations are in order for Bernard O’Shea and his wife as they’re expecting their third child together.

The Irish comedian announced the news that baby number three was on the way on 2FM’s Breakfast Republic.

With the Pope arriving to Ireland later this month, he joked and said they will call the new arrival ‘Frank’ if it’s a boy and ‘Frances’ if it’s a girl.

The Laois native also added how he’s "fairly sure" the child is his or it could be "some lovely pilates instructor" instead.

Listen for yourself below to hear the good news around the 3:50 mark.