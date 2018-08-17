Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'I’m nearly sure it’s mine!' Bernard O’Shea announces his wife is expecting

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 02:05 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Congratulations are in order for Bernard O’Shea and his wife as they’re expecting their third child together.

The Irish comedian announced the news that baby number three was on the way on 2FM’s Breakfast Republic.

With the Pope arriving to Ireland later this month, he joked and said they will call the new arrival ‘Frank’ if it’s a boy and ‘Frances’ if it’s a girl.

The Laois native also added how he’s "fairly sure" the child is his or it could be "some lovely pilates instructor" instead.

Listen for yourself below to hear the good news around the 3:50 mark.


KEYWORDS

Bernard O'Shea2 FMBabyPregnancyPope Francis

Related Articles

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia share touching wedding day footage on their anniversary

Rising star: Brazilian actor Rodrigo Ternevoy on finding love and fame in Ireland

Amazon turns the screen blue with Manchester City documentary series

Stacey Dooley confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

More in this Section

The Great British Tat Off: TV presenter Sandi Toksvig gets inked

New drama and old favourites in the mix as RTÉ reveal new season line-up

Stacey Dooley confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Aretha Franklin remembered as ‘one of a kind’ by Sister Sledge star Kim


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »