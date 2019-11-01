News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I'm going to make them so special': Dermot Kennedy announces Dublin and Cork gigs

By Michelle McGlynn
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 09:59 AM

Dermot Kennedy has announced two major Irish gigs for next summer.

The Dubliner announced today that he will do outdoor shows at Malahide Castle in Dublin and Musgrave Park in Cork.

Following on from his success this year, the Outnumbered singer will play two sold-out dates at 3Arena next month.

Kennedy took to Twitter this morning to express his excitement as news of his biggest home shows to-date were announced.

"The gigs we just announced in Ireland next summer are blowing my mind," he said.

"I will not sleep while my imagination runs wild thoughts of those nights.

I'm going to make them so special. Nothing like home support.

He thanked his fans for all of their support.

Also announced for Malahide Castle and Musgrave Park next summer are Lewis Capaldi and Picture This.

Dermot Kennedy will play Malahide Castle on Friday, June 26 and Musgrave Park the following day on Saturday, June 27.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, November 8 and are priced from €49.90.

