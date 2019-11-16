I’m A Celebrity has something terrifying in mind for Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner will skydive into the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

She will fall 10,000 feet into the Australian wilderness as the reality show returns to ITV.

The Olympic gold medal-winner joins a roster of stars Down Under as the show enters its 19th series. Caitlyn Jenner, one of the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here stars (ITV)

Jenner is tasked with collecting tokens via a dizzying leap alongside former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle.

In scenes to air when the show return on Sunday, Jenner will comfort the terrified Coyle before the jump.

The leap is one of the perilous methods the 10 contestants will use to arrive at camp, as a reunited Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly watch on.

After a brief meet and greet, they will be seen swimming from a luxury yacht to shore, trying to secure their choice of partner to become a “power” pairing, which will enjoy special privileges in the camp.

It's time to meet our 2019 Campmates! ⭐ They won't be looking this glam for long...@antanddec return with these shiny new Celebs, Sunday at 9pm on @ITV and @weareSTV #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/riQFEeohRF — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 11, 2019

When the pairs are established, the terrified celebrities must face skydives, canoeing, and dizzying planks suspended hundreds of feet in the air.

Former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright is one of the contestants who faces the high-wire challenge.

He is joined on the show by singer Myles Stephenson, DJs Adele Roberts and Roman Kemp, comedian Andrew Maxwell, soap star Jacqueline Jossa, ex-England rugby player James Haskell and presenter Kate Garraway.

I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday evening at 9pm.