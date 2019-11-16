News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

I’m A Celebrity has something terrifying in mind for Caitlyn Jenner

I’m A Celebrity has something terrifying in mind for Caitlyn Jenner
By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 10:41 PM

Caitlyn Jenner will skydive into the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

She will fall 10,000 feet into the Australian wilderness as the reality show returns to ITV.

The Olympic gold medal-winner joins a roster of stars Down Under as the show enters its 19th series.

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here stars (ITV)
Caitlyn Jenner, one of the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here stars (ITV)

Jenner is tasked with collecting tokens via a dizzying leap alongside former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle.

In scenes to air when the show return on Sunday, Jenner will comfort the terrified Coyle before the jump.

The leap is one of the perilous methods the 10 contestants will use to arrive at camp, as a reunited Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly watch on.

After a brief meet and greet, they will be seen swimming from a luxury yacht to shore, trying to secure their choice of partner to become a “power” pairing, which will enjoy special privileges in the camp.

When the pairs are established, the terrified celebrities must face skydives, canoeing, and dizzying planks suspended hundreds of feet in the air.

Former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright is one of the contestants who faces the high-wire challenge.

He is joined on the show by singer Myles Stephenson, DJs Adele Roberts and Roman Kemp, comedian Andrew Maxwell, soap star Jacqueline Jossa, ex-England rugby player James Haskell and presenter Kate Garraway.

I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday evening at 9pm.

READ MORE

Anton Du Beke breaks 17-series duck to score maximum 10s on Strictly

More on this topic

Chris Packham: Ant and Dec are ignoring me over Bushtucker TrialsChris Packham: Ant and Dec are ignoring me over Bushtucker Trials

John Bercow denies jungle rumours as he stands down as SpeakerJohn Bercow denies jungle rumours as he stands down as Speaker

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Who’s rumoured for the jungle?I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Who’s rumoured for the jungle?

Commons Speaker John Bercow tipped for I’m A CelebrityCommons Speaker John Bercow tipped for I’m A Celebrity

Adele Robertsandrew maxwellAnt McPartlinCaitlyn JennerDeclan DonnellyIan WrightJacqueline JossaTOPIC: I'm A Celebrity...

More in this Section

Anton Du Beke breaks 17-series duck to score maximum 10s on StrictlyAnton Du Beke breaks 17-series duck to score maximum 10s on Strictly

British actor set to play Bill Clinton in TV dramaBritish actor set to play Bill Clinton in TV drama

Kim Kardashian West meets with death row inmateKim Kardashian West meets with death row inmate

Taylor Swift’s former record label hits back over singer’s awards ban claimTaylor Swift’s former record label hits back over singer’s awards ban claim


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

Following South Africa’s deserved Rugby World Cup victory I felt it was about time that I featured some of their wines.Wine with Leslie Williams

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »