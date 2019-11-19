I'm A Celeb viewers ask show bosses to subtitle Nadine Coyle

Fans of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here are calling for the show to subtitle Nadine Cole as they can’t understand her accent.

The Derry-born singer entered the jungle on Sunday night and as she attempted her first feat of a sky-dive, viewers took to Twitter to say they couldn’t understand a word she was saying.

When you’ve conquered one of your biggest fears already and it’s only day 1. Let the courage continue! She smashed it!!! 💛🚁💪 #TeamNadine #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5sQp1l66VF November 18, 2019

“I legit have no idea what Nadine Coyle has said yet... @ITV can we get subtitles for her please?” one use Tweeted.

Another reached out to other users to retweet to sign a petition.

Petition to get subtitles for whatever Nadine Coyle is saying on #ImACeleb - retweet to sign

ITV please insert subtitles for Nadine. 🙄 #ImACeleb — Susan From Finance (@Mr_Helfire) November 18, 2019

We seriously need subtitles when Nadine Coyle speaks 😩 #ImACeleb— chris floyd (@mrchrisfloyd) November 18, 2019

#ImACeleb we getting subtitles for Nadine or nah — CL (@SanchezOnTour) November 18, 2019

I know I’m going to spend the next few weeks with the subtitles in because I really can’t understand a word Nadine says #ImACeleb — courtney (@courtdegnan) November 18, 2019

Known for her strong accent, Coyle assured fellow campmate Ian Wright that she had no problem repeating she says, if needs be.

Prior to entering the jungle, the former Girls Aloud singer insisted she was determined to overcome her fears.

"I really want to try something completely new. I am scared of so many things. I used to be brave. In the past, I’ve opened a restaurant, had a record label, had my daughter and it was go, go, go with all of these," she said.