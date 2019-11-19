News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

I'm A Celeb viewers ask show bosses to subtitle Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celeb viewers ask show bosses to subtitle Nadine Coyle
By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 03:15 PM

Fans of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here are calling for the show to subtitle Nadine Cole as they can’t understand her accent.

The Derry-born singer entered the jungle on Sunday night and as she attempted her first feat of a sky-dive, viewers took to Twitter to say they couldn’t understand a word she was saying.

“I legit have no idea what Nadine Coyle has said yet... @ITV can we get subtitles for her please?” one use Tweeted.

Another reached out to other users to retweet to sign a petition.

Petition to get subtitles for whatever Nadine Coyle is saying on #ImACeleb - retweet to sign

Known for her strong accent, Coyle assured fellow campmate Ian Wright that she had no problem repeating she says, if needs be.

Prior to entering the jungle, the former Girls Aloud singer insisted she was determined to overcome her fears.

"I really want to try something completely new. I am scared of so many things. I used to be brave. In the past, I’ve opened a restaurant, had a record label, had my daughter and it was go, go, go with all of these," she said.

More in this Section

US actor James Van Der Beek announces wife has suffered a miscarriageUS actor James Van Der Beek announces wife has suffered a miscarriage

Taylor Swift’s former record label appears to allow her to perform old songsTaylor Swift’s former record label appears to allow her to perform old songs

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans after reaching Instagram milestoneJennifer Aniston thanks fans after reaching Instagram milestone

Kylie Jenner sells majority stake in her cosmetics businessKylie Jenner sells majority stake in her cosmetics business


Lifestyle

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »