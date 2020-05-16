News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz»CORONAVIRUS

'I'll never see his face again': Christy Dignam on losing father to Covid-19

'I'll never see his face again': Christy Dignam on losing father to Covid-19
By Greg Murphy
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 10:40 AM

Christy Dignam has opened up about losing his father to Covid-19.

The Aslan singer paid a moving tribute to Christy Dignam Snr on last night's Late Late Show after having passed away earlier in the month.

Christy spoke about the current restrictions that are in place when it comes to handling the death of a loved one and how he didn't get closure with his father because of the lack of a wake or gathering.

Dignam spoke about the lack of closure he felt and the first thought he had was how we would "never see his face again"

"I really understood about Irish funerals then," he said.

"The reason we have the wake is to give you some kind of closure. And we didn’t have that."

Christy's father had dementia and was a resident in a nursing home and his son recalled the heartbreak of not being able to be with him during his final hours.

"A week before he passed away, I got on the phone to him and he said, ‘Why are you not coming to visit me? Nobody is coming up to see me’," he said.

"I tried to explain to him but he couldn’t grasp the concept. That was really heartbreaking"

READ MORE

Sally Rooney books earn €8m as RTÉ gets '49 pieces of unhappy feedback' over Normal People

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Consultants call for increase in hospital beds to help clear backlog caused by coronavirusConsultants call for increase in hospital beds to help clear backlog caused by coronavirus

Sinn Féin calls for pandemic benefit to extended until end of yearSinn Féin calls for pandemic benefit to extended until end of year

INTO cannot see return of large classes when schools reopenINTO cannot see return of large classes when schools reopen

Less than 25% of construction workers expected to return on MondayLess than 25% of construction workers expected to return on Monday


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus