'I'll never see his face again': Christy Dignam on losing father to Covid-19

Christy Dignam has opened up about losing his father to Covid-19.

The Aslan singer paid a moving tribute to Christy Dignam Snr on last night's Late Late Show after having passed away earlier in the month.

Christy spoke about the current restrictions that are in place when it comes to handling the death of a loved one and how he didn't get closure with his father because of the lack of a wake or gathering.

Dignam spoke about the lack of closure he felt and the first thought he had was how we would "never see his face again"

"I really understood about Irish funerals then," he said.

"The reason we have the wake is to give you some kind of closure. And we didn’t have that."

Christy's father had dementia and was a resident in a nursing home and his son recalled the heartbreak of not being able to be with him during his final hours.

"A week before he passed away, I got on the phone to him and he said, ‘Why are you not coming to visit me? Nobody is coming up to see me’," he said.

"I tried to explain to him but he couldn’t grasp the concept. That was really heartbreaking"