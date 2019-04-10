NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'I am a Derry Girl!’: Fans in tears as Derry Girls finale tugs at heartstrings

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Derry Girls fans were left in tears following an emotional season two finale last night.

The episode centred around Bill Clinton's visit to Derry in 1995 and his historic speech that followed but it was James's decision to leave Derry that had fans grabbing for the tissues.

SPOILER ALERT

The wee English fella told the girls he was moving back to London to live with his mum Kathy McGuire.

He had been offered the chance to work with her business which meant leaving Derry forever.

As he told the girls the news he claimed it shouldn’t matter as he wasn’t a Derry girl like them anyway.

In an emotional scene, Michelle - who has a love/hate relationship with her cousin - dropped her guard and tried to convince James that he did in fact belong in Derry.

Being a Derry girl, it’s a f***in' state of mind

Sadly Michelle’s plea failed and James decided to make his way back to England, leaving fans devastated.

It wasn’t until the crew were in the crowd at Bill Clinton’s public appearance that James reappeared to tell them that he changed his mind.

“I’m a Derry Girl,” he shouted as he raced to meet them.

READ MORE

Derry Girls renewed for third series

A line that fans have now clung to.

Some even requesting it be displayed on show merchandise.

Does anyone else predict a Primark collection on the horizon?

Cork '91 - When Nirvana and Kurt Cobain came to town

The Skin Nerd: Skin Goals - Meghan Markle’s effortless beauty

