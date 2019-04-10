'I am a Derry Girl!’: Fans in tears as Derry Girls finale tugs at heartstrings

Derry Girls fans were left in tears following an emotional season two finale last night.

The episode centred around Bill Clinton's visit to Derry in 1995 and his historic speech that followed but it was James's decision to leave Derry that had fans grabbing for the tissues.

The wee English fella told the girls he was moving back to London to live with his mum Kathy McGuire.

He had been offered the chance to work with her business which meant leaving Derry forever.

As he told the girls the news he claimed it shouldn’t matter as he wasn’t a Derry girl like them anyway.

In an emotional scene, Michelle - who has a love/hate relationship with her cousin - dropped her guard and tried to convince James that he did in fact belong in Derry.

Being a Derry girl, it’s a f***in' state of mind

Sadly Michelle’s plea failed and James decided to make his way back to England, leaving fans devastated.

DONT TELL ME JAMES IS LEAVING DERRY GIRLS pic.twitter.com/2QezIOpYuY— Granny Hussey (@Emily_Hussey) April 9, 2019

Crying at james leaving #DerryGirls— Shauna (@littlelawchick) April 9, 2019

It wasn’t until the crew were in the crowd at Bill Clinton’s public appearance that James reappeared to tell them that he changed his mind.

“I’m a Derry Girl,” he shouted as he raced to meet them.

A line that fans have now clung to.

I welled up at I AM A DERRY GIRL— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 9, 2019

"I am a Derry Girl". #derrygirls that was far too short a series pic.twitter.com/Bx8ljNldpt— jo kilkenny (@jokilkenny) April 9, 2019

I AM A DERRY GIRL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#derrygirls— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 9, 2019

Some even requesting it be displayed on show merchandise.

Somebody start printing "I am a Derry Girl" on t shirts please. I need one.— mark cousins (@markcousinsfilm) April 9, 2019

Does anyone else predict a Primark collection on the horizon?