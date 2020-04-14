Hozier’s Late Late performance of The Parting Glass to be released for charity

Hozier’s performance of The Parting Glass on The Late Late Show is to be released for charity.

All profits raised by the single will go to the ISPCC/Childline.

The live recording will be released on Friday, April 17.

Hozier took to the Late Late stage on Friday March 27 to perform the song, where he appealed to viewers to support Childline.

That Friday was also the first day of a series of Instagram Live concerts put on to support the charity.

Hozier and a host of other artists including Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Gavin James, Lyra and Niall Horan all took to their individual Instagram accounts to put on a show that was also played on 2FM.

In response to the shows, people have been donating €4 by texting ‘CHILDHOOD’ to 50300.

In a statement, ISPCC Childline said they “would like to extend their most sincere thanks to RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, RTÉ 2FM, Eoghan McDermott and all the incredible artist’s involved.

“Most of all, thank you to the public, for your incredible support and generosity.”