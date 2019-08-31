Hozier to play 3Arena in December

Hozier has announced a one-off Dublin gig in the run-up to Christmas.

His Wasteland Baby! tour is coming back to the capital on December 10.

The announcement comes after his headline performance last night at Electric Picnic.

The Bray native is currently on a sold-out tour of Europe, the US and Canada.

Ireland. We had this little lad up here working overtime for the weekend. Can't wait to play @EPfestival tonight, it's so good to be home 🇮🇪🖤 pic.twitter.com/12HPUmL0Dz — Hozier (@Hozier) August 30, 2019

He plays five sold-out shows at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom this November.

Freya Ridings is also billed to make a special appearance at the gig.

The English singer-songwriter has recently released her debut album.

Tickets are €39.90 and will go on sale next Friday, September 6 at 9am.