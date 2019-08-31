News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hozier to play 3Arena in December

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 11:25 AM

Hozier has announced a one-off Dublin gig in the run-up to Christmas.

His Wasteland Baby! tour is coming back to the capital on December 10.

The announcement comes after his headline performance last night at Electric Picnic.

The Bray native is currently on a sold-out tour of Europe, the US and Canada.

He plays five sold-out shows at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom this November.

Freya Ridings is also billed to make a special appearance at the gig.

The English singer-songwriter has recently released her debut album.

Tickets are €39.90 and will go on sale next Friday, September 6 at 9am.

