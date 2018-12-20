Here's who's on the last Late Late Show of 2018

Dublin actor Colin Farrell will be on the Late Late Show on Friday night.

While he is best known for his work on the silver screen, Colin also works closely with DEBRA Ireland, a charity providing support to patients and families living with the debilitating skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Colin Farrell

Colin and EB sufferer Emma Fogarty will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss what it’s like to live with the condition, and how their friendship has blossomed through their work with the charity.

2018 was a tumultuous year for the Irish news agenda, with the Beast from the East, a heatwave, two referenda, a presidential campaign and Brexit negotiations dominating front pages and airwaves across the country.

Morning Ireland presenter Bryan Dobson will be live in studio with Ryan to take a look back at some of the images which best represent the stand-out news stories of 2018.

With the festivities creeping ever closer, Ryan will be getting some last minute Christmas tips from some of Ireland’s food and drink experts.

James Kavanagh and William Murray

Currabinny's James Kavanagh and William Murray will be sharing recipes for dishes to serve alongside your turkey, a master brewer from the Artisan Brew Academy in Dublin will explain how you can brew your own beer, and Christmas ham is front and centre as Tubs chats with pig farmer Ivan Belton and butcher Clive Clarke.

Derek O'Connor will join Ryan to chat about grief and dealing with the death of his wife in the run-up to Christmas.

In 2016, Derek lost his wife Maeve to bowel cancer, leaving him and their three children to navigate the world without her.

Brendan Grace will look back at his career to date as he nears fifty years in showbiz, and there will be music from the Palestrina Choir, and John Gibbons featuring Nina Nesbitt.