Here's who will be on The Late Late Show this week

The Late Late Show on Friday is certain to raise a few laughs with a host of comedians set to appear.

Pat Shortt and Tommy Tiernan will join presenter Ryan Tubridy to talk about their new film, Dark Lies the Island.

The black comedy is set in a small Irish town over a week-long period and follows the characters involved in a long standing family feud.

It also stars Moe Dunford, Peter Coonan and Charlie Murphy.

Doireann Garrihy will also be on the couch, talking about her year which saw her join 2FM as a breakfast DJ.

As well as talking about the second season of her comedy sketch show The Doireann Project, Garrihy will discuss dealing with online bullies.

Fresh from being announced as a contestant on ITV show Dancing on Ice, soccer player Kevin Kilbane will be talking to Ryan.

The Irish international will be talking about feeling Irish whilst living in Britain in the Brexit era, his love of Mayo football, and his devastation at the loss of his father.

The show will also a special performance from Moya Brennan, along with the RTÉ Philharmonic Choir, ahead of receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

There will also be a performance of the new single from Hudson Taylor.