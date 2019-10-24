News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Here’s who will be joining Tubs on the Late Late Show this Friday

By Anna O'Donoghue
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 04:35 PM

Following his headline announcement that he's to retire from football at the age of 35, Bernard Brogan will join Ryan tomorrow night to give his first interview on the reasons behind his decision to hang up his boots with Dublin Football, and to discuss his future plans.

His recent victory on The Circle has catapulted him to fame in the UK, Paddy Smyth will join Ryan to discuss how his stint on the series has given him an unprecedented platform for raising awareness for people with disabilities.

Irish-born Australian long-distance runner, Sinead Diver, who took up running in 2010 after the birth of her eldest son, joins Ryan to discuss becoming the 4th fastest Australian female marathoner of all time.

The West End cast of Mamma Mia will give a special studio performance, featuring Irish actress and singer Sharon Sexton, who is taking on the lead role of Donna in an upcoming production of the show in Dublin.

Wild Youth will also be in studio to perform their single, Long Time No See.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday, October 25 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

