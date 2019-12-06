News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Here's who's on the Ray D'Arcy Show this week

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 04:58 PM

The line-up up for Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show has been revealed.

Michelle Visage will be on the couch to talk about her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV star was the eighth celeb to be eliminated and she will also be talking global phenomenon that is Drag Race.

The Ireland's Got Talent judge will be telling Ray why this country holds a special place in her heart.

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian will be on the couch to fill Ray in on what life is like in Los Angeles and their hopes of starting a family.

The final of the Stand Up & Be Funny competition will also take place on the show.

Four comedians - Jasmin Gleeson, Michael Rice, Sinead Quinlan and Justine Stafford - will perform their stand-up on the show to claim the comedy crown.

The panel of judges includes Barry Murphy, Emma Doran and Darren Smith and Ray will announce the winner on the night.

The Ray D’Arcy Show is on RTÉ One at 9:55pm on Saturday.

