Here's who is on The Late Late Show this week

Leo Varadkar will be on the Late Late Show on Friday night to discuss the latest Covid-19 measures.

Today, the Taoiseach said lifting Ireland's lockdown restrictions will depend on five specific areas, and will be announced every two to four weeks.

Leo Varadkar

The plan is to be completed tomorrow for approval by cabinet.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mr Varadkar acknowledged that the public is beginning to become fatigued with restrictions, and need some sign that life will return to normal.

The Taoiseach will appear in the Late Late studio to bring viewers “all the very latest developments to viewers regarding the ongoing crisis”.

With the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People gripping viewers earlier this week, one the leads will also feature on the Late Late.

Daisy Edgar Jones with Paul Mescal in Normal People.

Paul Mescal will be chatting to host Ryan Tubridy about being catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Conall.

Irish band Picture This will also preform a number of songs on the show.

They will be discussing their support of the work of children's hospice, The LauraLynn Foundation.

A host of GAA stars will also talk to Tubridy about how their community supported an online campaign for a Laois toddler.

With help from the GAA world, Niall and Aisling Donoher raised €2m in 50 days for their one-year-old son, Dan, to receive life-saving treatment.

Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O'Shea and Kieran Donaghy, will chat about how the GAA community has pulled together during the current crisis.

And finally, a Toy Show star will also return.

Tom Cullen, won the hearts of the nation last year with his Nanny Pat on The Late Late Toy Show.

Tom will talk about how much he is missing seeing his dear grandmother and will talk about how they are keeping in touch.