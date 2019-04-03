NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Here’s how you can get tickets for the Late Late Show’s country special

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 07:56 AM

The Late Late Show is looking for people to be in the audience for their Country Music special.

The show with Ireland's biggest Country Stars including Nathan Carter, Cliona Hagan, Daniel O'Donnell, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney.

Every year the programme attracts thousands of viewers and stands as their most popular special, next to the Toy Show of course.

There is one thing we, as Irish people, love more than the phrase ‘one for everyone in the audience’ and that’s a good jive.

So, if would like to be a part of this year’s show, here’s how to get tickets:

Just fill in this form telling the show a little about yourself and you could be in with a chance - simple as that.

Similar to the Late Late Show, tickets are allocated on a random selection basis.

All applications forms will be held for The Late Late Country Music Special only.

Should your application be successful, they will contact you by email and don’t forget multiple applications will disqualify you.

