NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Here’s how the internet are reacting to Saoirse Ronan’s Oscar ‘snub’

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 04:33 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

This year’s Oscar nominations were announced today and although Irish-produced film, The Favourite scooped up a total of ten noms, fans were shocked that Saoirse Ronan didn’t make the cut.

Despite having earned rave reviews for the title role in Mary Queen of Scots.

The 24-year-old has already been nominated for an Academy Award three times in her career, most recently last year for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird.

The contenders that beat her to the nomination are Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close for The Wife, The Favourite’s Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Here’s what the internet has to say:


More in this Section

Christian Bale and Olivia Colman among British Oscar hopefuls

Emily Ratajkowski wishes husband Sebastian Bear-McClard happy birthday

Foals set to play Trinity Summer Series

Hollyoaks star Jimmy Essex gets engaged to boyfriend of six years


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the grapes you’ve been pronouncing the wrong way

The dos and don’ts of being a vegan gardener

As Kayla Itsines hits back at Internet trolls – is it safe to lift weights when you’re pregnant?

Video: This is what happens during a ‘vampire facial’ – the anti-ageing treatment loved by celebs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »