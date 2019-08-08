'Heartbreakingly poignant': Fair City fans praise Karl Shiels' final scene

Fair City fans hailed the "heartbreaking" final scene for Karl Shiels, who passed away last month.

The actor died aged 47 and last night his final scene as Robbie Quinn aired on RTÉ.

Departing on a business trip, Robbie turns to on-screen wife Carol (played by Aisling O'Neill) before saying: "Right, cab's outside, you sure you are going to manage without me?"

Fans of the Carrigstown soap hailed the scene referring to it as "poignant", "heartbreaking" and "a lovely ending".

The poignancy of Karl Sheils' (Robbie) final scene is unreal. His last episode airs 24 days after his death. One of the best actors in the show. #FairCity pic.twitter.com/BYRUgU6j3n August 7, 2019

Its still so hard to comprehend that the wonderful and inspiring #karlshiels is gone.Heartbreaking for fans, must be a million times worse for his beloved family and #FairCity family. Robbie and Carol were the BEST duo/ couple and thank you to Karl and @aislingchris_o for that ❤ — Emma Carroll 🎀 (@McsEmma) August 7, 2019

Ah no..... Are you sure you're gonna manage without me 💔💔💔💔💔 It's so heartbreaking. #FairCity — Fair City Fans (@faircityfans) August 7, 2019

Good bye #robbie you be sadly missed on our screens #FairCity August 7, 2019

That was actually a lovely ending. #faircity — James Murphy (@james1212) August 7, 2019

A quiet ending for a loud character 😢 very sad scene #FairCity — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) August 7, 2019

Oh god this was awful ❤️ Karl Shiels #FairCity — Ciara Nash (@Kiks31) August 7, 2019

Ah no..... Are you sure you're gonna manage without me 💔💔💔💔💔 It's so heartbreaking. #FairCity — Fair City Fans (@faircityfans) August 7, 2019

Speaking at the time of his death Shiels' agent, Lisa Richards, hailed him as a "uniquely talented individual" and an "intensely powerful" actor.

"Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him."