'Heartbreakingly poignant': Fair City fans praise Karl Shiels' final scene

Karl Shiels as his Fair City character, Robbie Quinn. Picture: RTÉ/PA Wire
By Steve Neville
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 07:56 AM

Fair City fans hailed the "heartbreaking" final scene for Karl Shiels, who passed away last month.

The actor died aged 47 and last night his final scene as Robbie Quinn aired on RTÉ.

Departing on a business trip, Robbie turns to on-screen wife Carol (played by Aisling O'Neill) before saying: "Right, cab's outside, you sure you are going to manage without me?"

Fans of the Carrigstown soap hailed the scene referring to it as "poignant", "heartbreaking" and "a lovely ending".

Speaking at the time of his death Shiels' agent, Lisa Richards, hailed him as a "uniquely talented individual" and an "intensely powerful" actor.

"Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him."

