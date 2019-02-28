NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Hall & Oats announce Dublin and Cork gigs

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 10:41 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Daryl Hall and Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced two Irish dates this summer.

The duo will play the Iveagh Gardens Dublin on July, 5 and Cork's Live at the Marquee on July 8.

'Rich Girl', 'Kiss on My List', 'Private Eyes', 'I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)', 'Maneater' and 'Out of Touch' are just some of the songs that have made Hall & Oates the number-one selling duo in music history.

Daryl Hall & John Oates have become such musical influences on some of today’s popular artists. So much so, that they've landed themselves as one of the most sampled artists today, their impact can be heard everywhere from boy band harmonies, to neo-soul to rap-rock fusion.

From the mid-‘70s to the mid-‘80s, the duo would score six #1 singles from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums—’76’s Bigger Than Both of Us, ’80’s Voices, ’81’s Private Eyes, ‘82’s H2O, ‘83’s Rock N Soul, Part I and ‘84’s Big Bam Boom.

The era would also produce an additional 5 Top 10 singles, 'Sara Smile', 'One on One', 'You Make My Dreams', 'Say It Isn’t So' and 'Method of Modern Love.”

By 1987, the R.I.A.A. recognized Daryl Hall and John Oates as the number-one selling duo in music history, a record they still hold today. They are also 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees.

More on this topic

Surge in new UK businesses trading on eBay

Speaking up: Anna Geary on finding your voice in a crowded room

Things you only know if you don’t like sharing food

Why every woman should travel solo at least once in their lives


More in this Section

BBC and ITV confirm plans for joint streaming service BritBox

Dani Dyer on Jack Fincham: We’re not Posh and Becks

Michael Jackson’s family say controversial documentary is ‘all about the money’

Marina criticises designer for photoshopping her legs to look like ‘sticks’


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Facing our fears is the best way to conquer anxieties

When a disease is for life

Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin was a man far ahead of his time

John Grant is  playing music mined from his problematic past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »