Greg O'Shea's family would have been 'so mad' if Love Island winner chose not to share prize money

Greg O'Shea's family said they would have been so mad if he had not chosen to share the Love Island prize money.

The Limerick man coupled up with Amber Gill to win this year's series.

Greg was faced with the decision of keeping the €50,000 for himself or splitting it with Amber.

His sister, Laura says they knew he would make the right decision.

She said: "Oh no, we would have been so mad. It wouldn't have been in his character at all.

"There was no question at all that he was going to share that money."

The moment Amber and Greg found out they were the WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2019! 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/CHIR72CQ43 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

However, Brexit has cost Greg in the region of €5,000.

Exchange rates mean he has only earned €27,000, compared to the €32,000 he could have won before the referendum in 2016.

Meanwhile, Longford's Maura Higgins and her partner, Curtis Pritchard, finished fourth.