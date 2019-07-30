News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Greg O'Shea's family would have been 'so mad' if Love Island winner chose not to share prize money

Greg O'Shea's family would have been 'so mad' if Love Island winner chose not to share prize money
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 11:55 AM

Greg O'Shea's family said they would have been so mad if he had not chosen to share the Love Island prize money.

The Limerick man coupled up with Amber Gill to win this year's series.

Greg was faced with the decision of keeping the €50,000 for himself or splitting it with Amber.

His sister, Laura says they knew he would make the right decision.

She said: "Oh no, we would have been so mad. It wouldn't have been in his character at all.

"There was no question at all that he was going to share that money."

However, Brexit has cost Greg in the region of €5,000.

Exchange rates mean he has only earned €27,000, compared to the €32,000 he could have won before the referendum in 2016.

Meanwhile, Longford's Maura Higgins and her partner, Curtis Pritchard, finished fourth.

READ MORE

Amber Gill speechless after winning Love Island with newbie Greg O’Shea

More on this topic

Here's who won Love Island 2019Here's who won Love Island 2019

Love Island final kicks off with summer ballLove Island final kicks off with summer ball

Love Island’s Jordan backs ‘Mr Whippy’ Tommy Fury to win show with Molly-MaeLove Island’s Jordan backs ‘Mr Whippy’ Tommy Fury to win show with Molly-Mae

Here's who got dumped from the Love Island villa in the penultimate episodeHere's who got dumped from the Love Island villa in the penultimate episode

TOPIC: Love Island

More in this Section

Liam Gallagher: Noel deserves what he gets in Lewis Capaldi rowLiam Gallagher: Noel deserves what he gets in Lewis Capaldi row

Michelle Obama tells Meghan to ‘savour’ start of motherhoodMichelle Obama tells Meghan to ‘savour’ start of motherhood

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman to premiere at New York Film FestivalMartin Scorsese’s The Irishman to premiere at New York Film Festival

Elton John is 'eternally grateful' as he celebrates 29 years of sobrietyElton John is 'eternally grateful' as he celebrates 29 years of sobriety


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »