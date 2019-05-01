NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Graham Norton is being replaced on the Graham Norton Show and here’s why

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 12:10 PM

The Graham Norton Show will be quite different later this month as the host himself is set to take his first ever break from the chat show.

Graham is set to be replaced while he’s in Tel Aviv at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on May 17.

During his absence, the BBC has confirmed that Jack Whitehall will fill his shoes.

But don’t worry it’s only for one night only.

This marks the first time the Corkonian will miss presenting his chat show in 20 years.

Speaking about hosting the show, fellow comedian Jack said: "I was so honoured Graham asked me to do this for him. The thought of stepping into his huge showbiz boots fills me in equal measure with fear and excitement.

Worst case, I will make everyone appreciate just how lucky we are to have him

Graham added: "I'm thrilled to know that I am leaving the show in Jack's capable hands. He is bound to do an amazing job.

I should warn him not to get too comfortable in my chair though, because like a slightly fey terminator, I'll be back!

Guests for his one-off episode as host include Game of Thrones and Star Wars star Gwendoline Christie, as well as Luke Evans and Paloma Faith.

More on this topic

Watch Jennifer Lopez get interview by her twins Emme and Max in adorable video

Men in poorest areas over four times more likely to suffer an avoidable death, UK figures show

ATM digger theft accused remanded in custody

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

More in this Section

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi labels Trump’s criticism of show ‘laughable’

Empire renewed for sixth season but ‘no plans’ for Jussie Smollett return

Barack Obama: John Singleton opened doors for filmmakers of colour

Jez Butterworth ‘extremely honoured’ after The Ferryman scoops nine Tony nods


Lifestyle

Cleaning up their act: What exactly does clean beauty mean?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »