Graham Norton is being replaced on the Graham Norton Show and here’s why

The Graham Norton Show will be quite different later this month as the host himself is set to take his first ever break from the chat show.

Graham is set to be replaced while he’s in Tel Aviv at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on May 17.

During his absence, the BBC has confirmed that Jack Whitehall will fill his shoes.

But don’t worry it’s only for one night only.

This marks the first time the Corkonian will miss presenting his chat show in 20 years.

Speaking about hosting the show, fellow comedian Jack said: "I was so honoured Graham asked me to do this for him. The thought of stepping into his huge showbiz boots fills me in equal measure with fear and excitement.

Worst case, I will make everyone appreciate just how lucky we are to have him

Graham added: "I'm thrilled to know that I am leaving the show in Jack's capable hands. He is bound to do an amazing job.

I should warn him not to get too comfortable in my chair though, because like a slightly fey terminator, I'll be back!

Guests for his one-off episode as host include Game of Thrones and Star Wars star Gwendoline Christie, as well as Luke Evans and Paloma Faith.