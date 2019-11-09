'Goodnight Gay': Late Late says final goodbye to Gay Byrne

The Late Late Show said a final goodbye to Gay Byrne on Friday's show.

The legendary broadcaster passed away on Monday, aged 85, with his funeral taking place yesterday.

Following on from Tuesday's tribute show to Gay, Ryan Tubridy introduced one final tribute last night.

The clip features some of Gay's best moments and some of the famous faces who appeared on his show.

Speaking at his funeral Mass yesterday, Mr Byrne's daughter Suzy said medical and catering staff who cared for her father throughout his illness spoke of him as "a Dub and one of our own".

She thanked the staff at the Mater Hospital, saying that "to say that they brightened our journey would be an understatement" with "quips of Dublin humour that made us smile."

She also told the crowd that "our farewell today is one of thanks".

Saying a final goodbye to her dad, Suzy added: "Thank you most of all for being you," quoting Brendan Kennelly's tribute to Gay Byrne.