‘Going off about my baby’s p***s?’: Pink hits back at commenters on recent Instagram post

Pink has taken to Instagram to blast “disgusting” commenters for writing graphic messages about her son’s body under a recent post.

The photo, which she has since deleted and reuploaded, showed her and her two-year-old son Jameson and her seven-year-old daughter Willow, poolside, interacting with a pelican.

The singer removed the image after being bombarded with comments about the fact that her son wasn’t wearing any shorts/undergarments - a detail she said she hadn’t been aware of until she uploaded the photo.

Appalled by the comments she received, she re-uploaded the image on Sunday and replaced it with an updated version, in which she’d scribbled over her son Jameson’s lower body.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” she wrote in the caption of the new photo.

Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper

She went on to slam "keyboard warriors" and the current culture of social media.

“I deleted it because you’re all f—ing disgusting,” she wrote.

“And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there.”

After turning off the comments on the post, fans of the 39-year-old flocked to Twitter to share their support.

People are disgusting. I saw the original post and I paid attention to the pelican because that’s what a normal person would do. Who even pays attention to if the kid is wearing a diaper/underwear? Why are you LOOKING for that? Pelle needs to go bite those people. @Pink pic.twitter.com/UUFJQ8H6AY — Ashley (@ashlil98) March 31, 2019