Glenda Gilson gives birth to baby boy

Glenda Gilson has given birth to a baby boy.

The presenter and her husband, Rob Macnaughton, are "over the moon" following baby Bobby's arrival last night at the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital.

Glenda's maternity leave started just a few days ago and Bobby is understood to have arrived a little bit earlier than expected.

He was due to be born in early November but instead arrived at 11.16pm last night weighing 7lbs.

"Bobby Mac arrived into the world at 11.16pm weighing 7lbs," Rob announced on Instagram.

"Both mummy and little man doing well & Daddy over the moon."

The couple announced they were expecting in April.

Glenda's afternoon tea baby shower took place last Friday with friends and family at the Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.