George Michael song from final recording sessions set for release

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 10:17 AM

A George Michael song from the pop star’s final recording sessions will be released almost three years after his death.

This Is How (We Want You To Get High) began in early 2012, and its finishing touches were added in late 2015.

Michael died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

His lyrics in the song see the star “addressing society’s ills with his trademark blend of self-deprecation and wry humour”, Michael’s record label said

The track features in the finale to Last Christmas, a new rom-com inspired by the music of Michael and Wham! due to hit cinemas later this month.

The movie, which stars Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding, has a soundtrack featuring Wham! tracks and songs from Michael’s solo career.

Thompson developed various versions of the script and talked through ideas with Michael before his death.

Michael’s sisters Melanie and Yioda, his father Jack and longtime manager David Austin said: “We hope fans and lovelies everywhere rejoice in hearing this great new song written as ever with Yog’s immense passion and pride.

“This new track we proudly send as his gift to you this season to bring you all love and festive joy.”

This Is How (We Want You to Get High), co-written and co-produced by Michael and collaborator James Jackman, will be released by Virgin EMI on November 6. 

