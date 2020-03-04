Genesis to reunite and Dublin is among tour dates

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are going to reunite as Genesis for their first tour in 13 years.

The rock band will perform at the 3Arena in Dublin on November 16 as part of their 'The Last Domino?' tour of Ireland and the UK.

The Dublin gig will be their first live outing together since the sell-out 'Turn It On Again: The Tour' in 2007.

The trio, all 69, will be joined by Collins’ 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums and long-standing associate Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

Collins, who has historically provided both drums and vocals, is thought to be unable to play the instrument due to a nerve problem.

Peter Gabriel, one of the group’s founding members, will not be taking part.

They appeared on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 to announce their return.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.

In January, the trio were spotted together at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours of a reunion.

Genesis formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.

Collins took over singing with the band when Gabriel left in 1975, before departing for a solo career himself, saying he needed “to change direction in my musical life”.

