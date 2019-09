Gavin James is playing a "secret" gig in Dublin today.

He posted a video on his Facebook page earlier inviting people along to the Old Storehouse at 4pm.

But he says there is only room for about 50

"I'm doing a little gig at 4pm in the Old Storehouse at 4pm," he told his fans.

"It's gonna be great craic. It's first come, first served.

"It's for pre-record for some tv. I've been sick all week, feeling a lot better now.

"Let's do it!"