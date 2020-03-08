Fr Ray bows out of DWTS after 'one of the best journeys of my life'

Having made it all the way to the quarter-finals, Fr Ray Kelly has danced his final dance.

The priest and partner Kylee Vincent left Dancing with the Stars tonight after losing the dance-off to Lottie Ryan and Pasquale La Rocca.

Fr Ray and Kylee became Fr Ted and Mrs Doyle for the TV themed night as they danced the American Smooth, but their score of 15 wasn't enough to keep him out of the dance-off.

Judge Brian Redmond joked after the dance: "Mrs Doyle was telling you to go on, go on, go on and I wish you would have went ages ago!"

He added that the American Smooth "suited you a lot more, this is a much better performance than we have previously seen."

Loraine Barry said praised Fr Ray's dance partner on the night.

"Kylee works to your strengths and creates camouflage. For me here you try every week and God loves a trier!"

Speaking following his elimination, Fr Ray said being on the show was something he would "treasure".

"I'm really emotional," he said. "It was marvelous. It was one of the best journeys of my life.

"It's been one of those journeys that I will treasure for the rest of my life.

"Kylee is an absolute saint, an amazing lady. She brought me a long way in dancing and I hope we remain friends."

Elsewhere on the show Fair City's Ryan Andrews and his partner Giulia Dotta scored a perfect 30 for their Charleston to The Muppets theme.

Brian hailed the dance as "perfect" while guest judge Darren Bennett said "there wasn’t a beat not choreographed, not a step out of place."

Model Gráinne Gallanagh and her pro partner Kai Widdrington opened the show with a Wonder Woman inspired samba.

. @Briantredmond wanted a little more Samba bounce but a great opener from Woman Woman Grainne and @Kaiwidd Kai. 🦸‍♀️️ 22 points! #DWTSIrl @DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/KP0MUVniep— RTÉ One (@RTEOne) March 8, 2020

They bounced back from being in last week's dance-off to score 22.

Lottie and Pasquale scored a 28 for their paso doble to the Mission Impossible theme.

Loraine said she felt it "was a very demanding performance on the body and demanding a high score."

Former Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty also danced the American Smooth, to the Top Cat theme with Emily Barker. They earned a 25 from the judges.

"It was great to be a cat again representing the Kilkenny cats! I have had huge support form the Kilkenny players," said Aidan after the dance.

Brain said the dance was "everything we dream of when we see ballroom" with Darren adding "last week I said you were back in the game and tonight you’re back in the ballroom".

Next week, the stakes get even higher as a place in the final will be up for grabs.