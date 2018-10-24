Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh passes out as a trooper in the Reserve Defence Forces

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh has added another item to her list of accolades this month.

Most known for being the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to be crowned the Rose of Tralee, the 31-year-old has passed out as a 2* trooper in the Irish Reserve Defence Forces.

Not only that, out of her recuit platoon, Walsh was awarded the Marksmanship Award.

No5 DFTC (AR) recruit platoon passing out ceremony in Curragh Camp yesterday. Rec Vladyslav Katynsky, 1 MIC, won Best Recruit. Rec Shane Murphy, 1 MIC, won Course Best Shot. 2014 @RoseofTralee_ winner Rec Maria Walsh, 1 ACS, won marksmanship award 🇮🇪@DF_COS @defenceforces @dfpo pic.twitter.com/xi6nWXOwN0— RDFRA (@RDFRepAssoc) October 21, 2018

Posting on social media, the Mayo native describes the achievement as a dream fulfilled.

“It was a proud day for my fellow No5 DFTC Recruit Platoon as we worked hard to achieve all that we did”

She went on to talk about her reluctance to post the news on her social media platforms as it was a self-filling goal of her and didn’t want the achievement to be about “like and comments” and wanted to focus more on “energetic conversations” to those closest to her.

When asked if the volunteer adventure an “a bit of a stretch” for her, she replied:

What is unique in the Defence Forces (both PDF and RDF) is it attracts a character that wants to work exceptionally hard, showcases resilience and is eager to be pushed. Aren’t we all that and more?

She then finished the text with the hags ##prideandrespect #diversty and #fightingstereotype.

Chief of Staff of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Mark Mellett also tweeted to thank her for adding to the Defense Forces’ drive for reinforcing gender, equality & diversity.