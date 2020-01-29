News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Mighty Ducks actor arrested for burglary while on methamphetamine

Left: Shaun Weiss, January 2020; Right: At an event in 2015. Pictures: Marysville Police Department/Access
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 02:40 PM

Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss has been arrested in Washington for burglary and suspected use of methamphetamine.

The 41-year-old was arrested by police in Marysville on Sunday after officers arrived on the scene of a suspected burglary in progress.

The homeowner had reported seeing someone in his garage.

When officers gained entry into the garage they found Weiss in a car.

The Freaks and Geeks actor had smashed the passenger window of the vehicle.

Weiss was ordered out of the car and taken into custody.

According to the Marysville Police Department, the New Jersey native displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

He is in Yuba County Jail and is being held on $52,500 bail.

Weiss has been acting since the age of six beginning with a role on TV series Pee-wee's Playhouse.

He has appeared in a number of popular TV shows over the years including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Freaks and Geeks and The King of Queens.

However, he is best known for his role as Goldberg, the goalie in the Mighty Ducks films.

Weiss appeared in all three films in the franchise which were released between 1992 and 1996 and starred Emilio Estevez.

The latest credit to appear on Weiss' IMDb page is a short called Netflix and Chill from 2016.

The actor has been battling addiction issues for a number of years.

If you or someone you know has been affected by issues in this article contact the HSE Drugs and Alcohol confidential freephone helpline on 1800 459 459.

