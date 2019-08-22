News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
First look at Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd in new Netflix series

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 05:23 PM

Irish comic Aisling Bea is to star with a double-dose of Hollywood actor Paul Rudd in his first leading role in a TV series.

In Living With Yourself, Paul Rudd plays Miles, a man who is struggling in life.

When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.

As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife, his career, and his very identity.

Kildare-born Bea plays Miles' wife in the eight-part original comedy for Netflix. No further details are available about Bea's role at this time. The series also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Zoë Chao, and Desmin Borges.

Told from multiple perspectives, the series was created and written by The Daily Show’s Tim Greenberg, and directed by Little Miss Sunshine’s Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Living With Yourself will be available in Ireland from Friday, October 18 on Netflix.

