News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Festival-goers say 'never again' after All Together Now traffic chaos

File photo
By Anna O'Donoghue
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Latest: Organisers of the sold-out All Together Now festival are thanking fans for their patience and understanding after long traffic delays getting to the venue.

Thousands of cars spent hours trying to reach the Curraghmore Estate in Waterford with AA Roadwatch earlier reporting "extremely long delays" all the way back to Carrick-on-Suir in County Tipperary.

In a statement this evening, organisers said: "We are aware of the delays in getting to this weekend’s All Together Now Festival, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

READ MORE

'I just knew that it was me': Jubilant Cork woman bags €209k Lotto jackpot

"We have the pleasure of curating a festival on this incredible landscape, but with that comes challenges.

"The home of the festival, the Curraghmore Estate, was built in the 15th century, with a complex network of surrounding country roads.

Every new festival faces challenges. Everything in terms of carpark, campsite and Main Arena opened on time today.

The festival's organisers added that people were encouraged to use public transport and car-pooling systems.

"We appreciate people's excitement and expectations for this year’s sold out festival and with today's brilliant weather many of you travelled early to get here."

Local journalist Martin Coughlin says that nobody in the town could understand why there was such an issue.

"People are getting out of the cars and they're running up to the doors of people's houses asking can they use their bathroom," said Mr Coughlin.

"They are being given cups of tea and cups of water and that by the local people.

I spoke to a number of people and they all said under no circumstances would they come back to this festival ever, ever again.

"They said they had never experienced anything like it."

Playing the festival tonight are Fontaines D.C, Orbital, Neneh Cherry, King King Company, Moodymann and more.

All Together Now bosses forced to deny cancellation rumours after chaos compared to Fyre Festival

Update 5pm: The organisers of All Together Now have been forced to deny rumours that this weekend's festival has been cancelled.

Thousands of drivers are stuck in mammoth-long queues waiting to get into carparks at Curraghmore Estate in Waterford.

Whilst rumours began to circulate that the festival had been cancelled, ticket holders called out to organisers on social media for confirmation, in which they confirmed that is it "going ahead, don't worry".

Other are sharing updates of their wait on social media have compared the chaos to Fyre Festival.

One driver said they moved just 700 metres in two hours.

Niamh, who is waiting to get into the festival car park, says there has been no communication:

“There is literally no one. In the time that we’ve haven't seen anyone that works for the festival or any Gardaí”

“The only information we’ve got is from locals who have come out of their houses and told us how far away it is”.

Meanwhile, the festival's social media shows that organisers are "ready and waiting" for their guests to arrive.

More on this topic

Brian Hartnett hitting new heights from a standing startBrian Hartnett hitting new heights from a standing start

New breed of Rebels a force to be reckoned withNew breed of Rebels a force to be reckoned with

Evening Round-up: New 'broadcast charge'; Drug law reforms; Maguire's record transferEvening Round-up: New 'broadcast charge'; Drug law reforms; Maguire's record transfer

The accidental tourist: John Creedon back with new showThe accidental tourist: John Creedon back with new show

More in this Section

Phil Mitchell fights for life after possible brain damage in EastEnders attackPhil Mitchell fights for life after possible brain damage in EastEnders attack

Homeland final season to debut in February 2020Homeland final season to debut in February 2020

ASAP Rocky freed from jail ahead of expected verdict announcementASAP Rocky freed from jail ahead of expected verdict announcement

Police probe report of Dog The Bounty Hunter firm burglaryPolice probe report of Dog The Bounty Hunter firm burglary


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

From breakfast to yoga to paddleboarding, Ciara McDonnell, an avid morning swimmer herself, asks four top healthcare practitioners how they begin their day.Four top healthcare practitioners tell us how they begin their day

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »