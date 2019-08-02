Festival-goers say 'never again' after All Together Now traffic chaos

Latest: Organisers of the sold-out All Together Now festival are thanking fans for their patience and understanding after long traffic delays getting to the venue.

Thousands of cars spent hours trying to reach the Curraghmore Estate in Waterford with AA Roadwatch earlier reporting "extremely long delays" all the way back to Carrick-on-Suir in County Tipperary.

In a statement this evening, organisers said: "We are aware of the delays in getting to this weekend’s All Together Now Festival, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

"We have the pleasure of curating a festival on this incredible landscape, but with that comes challenges.

"The home of the festival, the Curraghmore Estate, was built in the 15th century, with a complex network of surrounding country roads.

Every new festival faces challenges. Everything in terms of carpark, campsite and Main Arena opened on time today.

The festival's organisers added that people were encouraged to use public transport and car-pooling systems.

"We appreciate people's excitement and expectations for this year’s sold out festival and with today's brilliant weather many of you travelled early to get here."

Local journalist Martin Coughlin says that nobody in the town could understand why there was such an issue.

"People are getting out of the cars and they're running up to the doors of people's houses asking can they use their bathroom," said Mr Coughlin.

"They are being given cups of tea and cups of water and that by the local people.

I spoke to a number of people and they all said under no circumstances would they come back to this festival ever, ever again.

"They said they had never experienced anything like it."

Playing the festival tonight are Fontaines D.C, Orbital, Neneh Cherry, King King Company, Moodymann and more.

All Together Now bosses forced to deny cancellation rumours after chaos compared to Fyre Festival

Update 5pm: The organisers of All Together Now have been forced to deny rumours that this weekend's festival has been cancelled.

Thousands of drivers are stuck in mammoth-long queues waiting to get into carparks at Curraghmore Estate in Waterford.

Whilst rumours began to circulate that the festival had been cancelled, ticket holders called out to organisers on social media for confirmation, in which they confirmed that is it "going ahead, don't worry".

Festival is going ahead, don't worry! — All Together Now (@ATNfestival) August 2, 2019

Other are sharing updates of their wait on social media have compared the chaos to Fyre Festival.

Are you even going to acknowledge this shit show, @ATNfestival? Three roads merging into a bottleneck with no traffic control - what did you think was going to happen here exactly? #fyrefestival2019 — Laura Cunningham (@CunninghamLaura) August 2, 2019

What if the real festival was in our cars all along? #ATN19 #AllTogetherNow — Jamie (@Jamie_O_Hara) August 2, 2019

Will be hard pressed to return to this festival again and I haven’t even gotten there. I understand there’s bound to be traffic at a festival but this is on another level. Where are the Gardai and festival organisers? #atn19 — Eimear Ní Hula Hoop (@sweatyuncle) August 2, 2019

Traffic on the way into All Together Now is so bad a lot of people are just getting off the bus and waiting for it to move #ATN19 pic.twitter.com/GVAz5C0A3v— Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) August 2, 2019

All Together Now cleverly keeping shtum, keeping us guessing, the crafty divils. They know the best way to start a festival weekend. Hands on the head. Staring into the distance, wondering if we all live on this road now. — Luke (@Mr_LukeBenson) August 2, 2019

They’ve opened the luggage compartments of the buses to let people take their luggage and walk the 6km. No Gardaí. No info. @alltogethernow tweeing about the schedule though 🙄 #atn19 https://t.co/BcsHEvDulb— Cara Spillane (@CaraSpillane) August 2, 2019

One driver said they moved just 700 metres in two hours.

Niamh, who is waiting to get into the festival car park, says there has been no communication:

“There is literally no one. In the time that we’ve haven't seen anyone that works for the festival or any Gardaí”

“The only information we’ve got is from locals who have come out of their houses and told us how far away it is”.

Meanwhile, the festival's social media shows that organisers are "ready and waiting" for their guests to arrive.