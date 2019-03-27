Fans found one major problem with last night’s episode of Derry Girls

The latest episode of Derry Girls has caused quite the fury online after resurfacing a topic that has caused family fall-outs for years.

Yes, you guessed it - the pronunciation of the word 'scone'.

The episode saw Ardal O’Hanlon play Eamon, son of Aunt Bridie who dropped dead a family wedding after Ma Mary told her to.

Cried a little seeing Ardal O’Hanlon’s face on #DerryGirls 😭 — caoimhe (@xcaoimhe_) March 26, 2019

The wedding celebrations quickly turned into a wake where Michelle brought her own ‘special’ scones.

People swarmed to their social platforms to praise the show for giving ‘scone’, which rhymes with ‘gone’, the platform it deserves.

FINALLY! “Scone” rhymed with “gone” gets the platform it deserves. Thank you, @LisaMMcGee and the #DerryGirls, for educating the nation 🙌🏻🤗 — Maura McElhone (@maurawrites) March 26, 2019

We'll have to politely disagree with you there Niamh, scone definitely rhymes with gone and the #DerryGirls agree! — 4Viewers (@4Viewers) March 27, 2019

Shout out to tonight's episode of #DerryGirls for being not only funny as usual, but also for pronouncing "scone" correctly. — Alan Maxwell (@anthemsprinter) March 26, 2019

Others not so much.

Derry girls tonight are saying scone the wrong way and it's breaking my heart — Ellie Murphy (@EleanorJMurphy) March 26, 2019

Derry Girls is brilliant. However, the way they pronounce “scone” is both wrong and unforgivable. — Greg Murphy 🤓 (@TheGregMurphy) March 26, 2019

I was totally with #DerryGirls this week until its crimes against the pronunciation of the word ‘scone’. — Stephen McNeice (@maccytothedee) March 26, 2019

Let’s call it quits guys, we can’t take the fighting anymore.