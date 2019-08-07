News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fair City to show Karl Shiels' final scenes tonight

Karl Shiels as his Fair City character, Robbie Quinn. Picture: RTÉ/PA Wire
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 11:20 AM

The final scenes of Fair City actor Karl Shiels will be shown tonight.

The actor passed away last month at the age of 47.

Sheils starred as Robbie Quinn in the Carrigstown soap and the show will pay tribute to the actor this evening.

According to RTÉ, Sheils' character will depart for a business trip.

He will depart the show asking on-screen wife Carol (played by Aisling O'Neill), "you sure you are going to manage without me?"

Brigie de Courcy, Fair City's Executive Producer, told RTÉ that Shiels is missed on the show.

We all miss Karl, who was a wonderful actor and friend, and Fair City will miss Robbie Quinn, who was a blaze of trouble and fun during his time in Carrigstown.

Tributes were paid to Shiels at the time of his death with his agent, Lisa Richards, saying Shiels was a "uniquely talented individual" and an "intensely powerful" actor.

"Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him."

Ms de Courcy said at the time that the show was "absolutely devastated" by his passing.

Fair City airs tonight at 8pm on RTÉ One.

