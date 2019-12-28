News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Fair City actress Jean Costello dies aged 76

Fair City actress Jean Costello dies aged 76
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 05:38 PM

Actress Jean Costello has passed away at the age of 76.

Costello was best known for her role as Rita Doyle on Fair City.

The beloved character bowed out of the long-running soap in 2013 after 24 years.

Costello passed away on December 26 at the Mater Hospital surrounded by her family.

"Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague," said Brigie de Courcy, Executive Producer of Fair City.

"Jean was a stalwart in Fair City when she played the role of Rita Doyle.

"She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown's most loved characters.

"We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

READ MORE

Kim Kardashian West parties with Elon Musk and Travis Scott at lavish bash

More on this topic

Gavin And Stacey rakes in highest Christmas Day ratings since 2008Gavin And Stacey rakes in highest Christmas Day ratings since 2008

Top TV talking points for 2019

EastEnders announces new star is joining the castEastEnders announces new star is joining the cast

Actor Tony Britton dies aged 95Actor Tony Britton dies aged 95

TOPIC: TV

More in this Section

Kim Kardashian West parties with Elon Musk and Travis Scott at lavish bashKim Kardashian West parties with Elon Musk and Travis Scott at lavish bash

Chance The Rapper celebrates first wedding anniversary with Kirsten CorleyChance The Rapper celebrates first wedding anniversary with Kirsten Corley

Gok Wan makes Queen's New Year Honours listGok Wan makes Queen's New Year Honours list

Actress Mandy Moore cuts holiday short due to ‘major bout’ of food poisoningActress Mandy Moore cuts holiday short due to ‘major bout’ of food poisoning


Lifestyle

Megan Sheppard offers some natural health advice.Natural Health: 'I still have traces of a superbug in my system. What would you advise?'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »