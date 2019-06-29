News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fair City actor Tom Jordan dies

Tom Jordan on the set of Fair City with Eileen Colgan
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 07:36 PM

The actor Tom Jordan who was best known for his portrayal of Charlie Kelly on Fair City has died.

Jordan played the role of Charlie Kelly for three decades.

He died peacefully at home and is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.

Fellow Fair City actor George McMahon who plays Mondo says Jordan was a mentor and a friend to the entire cast.

"He was our shop steward for years and he always had some sage advice for actors young and old on how to get on in their own careers and how to settle in properly in RTÉ," said McMahon.

"I remember my first week in RTÉ feeling daunted working with all of these heavyweight actors and he put his arm around me, he gave me a tour of the set and he told me everything was going to be alright."

A number of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Devastated to hear the sad news that our friend and colleague Tom Jordan has passed away. He will be sadly missed by all in Carrigstown. RIP Tom

