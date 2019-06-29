Fair City actor Tom Jordan dies

The actor Tom Jordan who was best known for his portrayal of Charlie Kelly on Fair City has died.

Jordan played the role of Charlie Kelly for three decades.

He died peacefully at home and is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.

Fellow Fair City actor George McMahon who plays Mondo says Jordan was a mentor and a friend to the entire cast.

"He was our shop steward for years and he always had some sage advice for actors young and old on how to get on in their own careers and how to settle in properly in RTÉ," said McMahon.

"I remember my first week in RTÉ feeling daunted working with all of these heavyweight actors and he put his arm around me, he gave me a tour of the set and he told me everything was going to be alright."

RIP Tom Jordan. An incredible actor and mentor. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/Fe4qmjb6TZ June 29, 2019

A number of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

So very very sad to hear of Tom Jordan ’s passing. A wise mentor both on & off set. A pillar of strength. Was an honour to work alongside you. My thoughts & prayers to him & his family ✨ #TomJordan pic.twitter.com/OgecCoUf3P — Jenny Dixon (@JennyleeDixon) June 29, 2019

Sad news this evening . We had many’s the chat about RTE news when this great actor moved down to @TidyBallyleague Veteran Fair City star Tom Jordan dies https://t.co/RqRVQwFB4H via @rte— Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) June 29, 2019

So sorry to learn about the death of actor Tom Jordan, who played Charlie Kelly in #FairCity since it began in 1989. RIP pic.twitter.com/ETp71Y622k — ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) June 29, 2019