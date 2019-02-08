NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Extra tickets for Westlife's Croke Park concerts to go on sale

Friday, February 08, 2019 - 08:51 AM

Extra tickets have been announced for Westlife's upcoming concerts at Croke Park.

It's due to demand for the July 5 and 6 gigs - the tickets will go on sale next Tuesday from 9am.

It will be the group's first show together in Ireland since 2012.


Westlife

