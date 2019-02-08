Extra tickets for Westlife's Croke Park concerts to go on sale

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Extra tickets have been announced for Westlife's upcoming concerts at Croke Park.
It's due to demand for the July 5 and 6 gigs - the tickets will go on sale next Tuesday from 9am.
It will be the group's first show together in Ireland since 2012.
View this post on Instagram Happy Friday! We recorded a special acoustic version of our new single ‘Hello My Love’. You can stream and download it in our bio. A post shared by Westlife (@westlife) on Jan 25, 2019 at 1:00am PST
Happy Friday! We recorded a special acoustic version of our new single ‘Hello My Love’. You can stream and download it in our bio.
A post shared by Westlife (@westlife) on Jan 25, 2019 at 1:00am PST
More on this topic
Reports claim Diarmuid Connolly could return for Dublin
Timeline of events since Emiliano Sala’s plane went missing
Love Actually live concert coming to Dublin in December
Indonesian volcanoes spew lava in new eruptions
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Ariana Grande launches Twitter tirade against Grammy organisers
Irina Shayk: Just because I’m a mother, I shouldn’t stop being sexy
Late Late Show feels the love as Friday's lineup is revealed
40-year-old Varadkar unimpressed after metabolic age revealed to be 53
Lifestyle
Scoring an Eoin goal: Cork musician Talos follows up hectic year with sophomore album
Cork Youth Orchestra: Making the most of musical youth
Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news
Ask Audrey: 'Clare fans will be a coachload of people in boot-cut jeans drinking milk out of a bodhran'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job