NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Electric Picnic announce this year's line-up

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 11:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Organisers at Electric Picnic have announced the line-up for this year's festival.

Headlining the Stradbally extravaganza will be the Strokes, Hozier, the 1975 and Florence and the Machine.

Christine and the Queens, Dermot Kennedy and Billie Eilish will also perform at the festival in Laois this September.

More than 57,000 tickets for the country's biggest music festival sold out in record time last December.

Billie Eilish - Christine and the Queens – James Blake – Dermot Kennedy

Four Tet – Jess Glynne – The Streets – Jarvis Cocker Introducing JARV IS

Years & Years – Róisín Murphy – Metronomy – Michael Kiwanuka

Echo & the Bunnymen – Courtney Barnett – Parquet Courts – Mitski – Miles Kane - Freya Ridings

MØ – Amelie Lens – Maceo Plex – Kölsch – Sam Fender – Sons of Kemet

Yves Tumor – Serpentwithfeet – Shura – ALMA -Kero Kero Bonito – Let's Eat Grandma

Bodega – Cavetown – Georgia – Sea Girls – Sasami – G Flip – Heavy Lungs

More on this topic

Going, going, gone - Electric Picnic is already sold out

The (single-use plastic) egg on Electric Picnic’s face

Electric Picnic Early Bird tickets sold out already

Suffering from post-EP blues? Tickets for 2019 festival on sale today

KEYWORDS

Electric PicnicStradballymusic

More in this Section

Filming for next Bond film could begin as early as May, says Ralph Fiennes

Liam Neeson returns to red carpet following accusations of racism

Harry Styles and Brian May to present Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awards

Cork blogger Lisa Jordan welcomes her second child


Lifestyle

How to make Mary Berry’s king prawn and broccoli stir-fry with black bean sauce

This is what happened when three time-strapped home cooks tackled Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking

Keeping up with Los Cabos – the Mexican resort the A-list loves

Amsterdam – a destination so Instagrammable, even 16th-century artists were painting snapshots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »