Electric Picnic announce this year's line-up

Organisers at Electric Picnic have announced the line-up for this year's festival.

Headlining the Stradbally extravaganza will be the Strokes, Hozier, the 1975 and Florence and the Machine.

Christine and the Queens, Dermot Kennedy and Billie Eilish will also perform at the festival in Laois this September.

More than 57,000 tickets for the country's biggest music festival sold out in record time last December.

Billie Eilish - Christine and the Queens – James Blake – Dermot Kennedy

Four Tet – Jess Glynne – The Streets – Jarvis Cocker Introducing JARV IS

Years & Years – Róisín Murphy – Metronomy – Michael Kiwanuka

Echo & the Bunnymen – Courtney Barnett – Parquet Courts – Mitski – Miles Kane - Freya Ridings

MØ – Amelie Lens – Maceo Plex – Kölsch – Sam Fender – Sons of Kemet

Yves Tumor – Serpentwithfeet – Shura – ALMA -Kero Kero Bonito – Let's Eat Grandma

Bodega – Cavetown – Georgia – Sea Girls – Sasami – G Flip – Heavy Lungs