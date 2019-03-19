DWTS finalist Johnny Ward says 2019 competition is 'year of the woman'

Johnny Ward is the last man standing in Dancing With The Stars but he has backed one of the two remaining women to claim the glitterball trophy.

The Love/Hate actor is up against presenter Mairead Ronan and singer Cliona Hagan in Sunday's final and thinks a woman will be crowned champion in 2019.

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker, who made it through to the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ grand final on March 24. Picture: Kobpix

The first winner of Dancing with the Stars was former Kerry GAA star Aidan O'Mahony while singer Jake Carter was the winner last year.

Ward has played down his chances of winning this season, telling RTÉ Entertainment "it is the year of the woman".

READ MORE Praise for Johnny Ward who took to DWTS floor one day after father's death

"I do think it's very much the year of the woman if I'm honest, and I'm happy about that. This for me, to get to the final, that's like winning it, honestly.

"It's all myself and [professional partner] Emily [Barker] concentrated on this week, let's get to the final and that's why I'm so happy.

"And I'm the last man in the competition as well as well, so to be the last man in the competition, it is the year of the woman, I'm absolutely ecstatic."

When asked who he'd like see winning the dancing competition, Ward was coy about picking just one name.

He said: "Myself absolutely, but if it goes to Cliona I'd be delighted because she's worked really hard, she's a lovely person, she's very genuine and then on the other hand if it goes to Mairead, Mairead just seems to get fitter and fitter each week! And her and John are just a great partnership.

"Getting to the final feels like winning to me, it really does."

The Dancing With The Stars final is on Sunday March 24 on RTÉ One.