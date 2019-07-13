News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Don’t worry Home and Away is not being axed

Don’t worry Home and Away is not being axed
By Anna O'Donoghue
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 10:39 AM

Bosses at Seven Network have responded to rumours that Australian soap Home and Away is set to be moved or axed.

A report was doing the rounds in Australia that ratings for the beloved soap had fallen dramatically which quickly sparked fears for the show’s future.

The show, which airs on RTÉ 2, has had the prime 7 pm timeslot on the network for over 30 years.

'stone the flamin' crows'
'stone the flamin' crows'

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Angus Ross, Director of Network Programming, confirmed that the speculations were “utter drivel” and reassured fans that the show was not going anywhere.

“There are absolutely no plans to move it from its 7 PM timeslot on the main channel,” he said.

“The hard-working cast and crew on Home and Away produce the most-loved and most-watched Australian drama on television”

Closer each day, they’re not going away.

More on this topic

Dear TV bosses, please give Ovie Soko his own showDear TV bosses, please give Ovie Soko his own show

Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equalityMalala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

In Video: Maize maze pays tribute to Lion KingIn Video: Maize maze pays tribute to Lion King

Louis Theroux reveals his most hated thingsLouis Theroux reveals his most hated things

More in this Section

Tickets for Lizzo's Dublin gig were ‘sold out before the even went on sale’Tickets for Lizzo's Dublin gig were ‘sold out before the even went on sale’

Picture This announce major Kerry gigPicture This announce major Kerry gig

The Lion King: What the critics sayThe Lion King: What the critics say

Camila Cabello hails ‘kind, genuine, awesome’ Ed Sheeran as he drops new albumCamila Cabello hails ‘kind, genuine, awesome’ Ed Sheeran as he drops new album


Lifestyle

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

It’s important to seize opportunities to discuss end-of-life options with loved ones, a palliative care doctor tells Margaret JenningsDying well: Don't put off talking about death with loved ones

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »